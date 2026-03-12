Billiondollarbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Reports Year-End 2025 Mineral Reserves And Resources Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of G Mining Ventures Corp. and may include paid advertising.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) reported its consolidated mineral reserves and mineral resources as of Dec. 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Definition Standards, highlighting a significant expansion in its reserve base driven by the publication of the Oko West Feasibility Study. The update reflects a 221% year-over-year increase in mineral reserves, including the addition of 4.64 million ounces of gold from Oko West, bringing total proven and probable reserves to 6.52 million ounces at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au. The company said its three-asset portfolio - including the cash-generating Tocantinzinho mine in Brazil, the Oko West project advancing toward first gold production in the second half of 2027 and the Gurupi project under development - provides multiple pathways for production growth, diversification and long-term exploration upside.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored in mining-friendly jurisdictions: Brazil, with the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and the Gurupi Project as well as Guyana, with the Oko West Project. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol“GMIN”.

