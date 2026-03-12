Techmediabreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Partners With TYTL To Scale Tokenized Residential Real Estate Equity Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced a strategic partnership with TYTL Corp., a blockchain-enabled platform focused on tokenizing deed-recorded fractional equity interests in U.S. residential real estate as real-world assets. The companies have already completed their first 11 fractional equity transactions and launched an initial portfolio, with plans to scale the platform using Beeline's digital mortgage and title infrastructure. Under the agreement, Beeline will facilitate fractional equity transactions under the BeelineEquity brand while its subsidiary Beeline Title will serve as exclusive title and settlement provider, supporting closings, escrow and recording workflows before TYTL mints tokens representing the deed-recorded ownership interests. The companies say the model integrates traditional real estate closing processes with blockchain verification, targeting a U.S. housing market estimated at $110 trillion in property value with roughly $39 trillion in available homeowner equity.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a diversified digital mortgage platform that combines AI-powered origination technology with a growing suite of home equity and financial services products. Beeline closes loans in 14–21 days and operates Beeline Title as an integrated closing and settlement services provider. For more information, visit makeabeeline .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.