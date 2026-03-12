Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Reports 2025 Results, Revenue Growth Driven By Mudra Gesture-Control Wearables

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) reported financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, highlighting revenue growth supported by a 28.5% increase in sales of its Mudra Link and Mudra Band products as adoption of its AI-powered gesture-control technology expanded. The company said its business-to-client segment gained traction following the transition of Mudra Link to full commercial availability, while continued sales of Mudra Band for Apple Watch helped establish a baseline for consumer demand. Wearable Devices also raised approximately $24.4 million in gross proceeds during 2025, ending the year with $18.4 million in cash, which it said will support expansion of its development platform and the launch of Mudra Experience Studio - a tool designed to help extended reality and AI developers integrate the company's neural gesture technology across multiple platforms and drive future business-to-business opportunities.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.