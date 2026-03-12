Leading US Banks Consider Suing Regulator Over Cryptocurrency Banking Rules

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Several of the largest banks in the United States are considering taking legal action against the country's banking regulator over new rules related to cryptocurrency companies. The dispute centers on decisions made by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which has recently made it easier for crypto and fintech companies to obtain special banking licenses.

The moves being taken by leading banks to stifle the integration of crypto firms into mainstream finance are likely to be attentively watched by major crypto enterprises like Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) as they...

