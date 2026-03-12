Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bahrain Says Firefighters Contain Blaze After Iranian Strike On Fuel Tanks


2026-03-12 02:02:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that civil defense teams had brought a fire under control in Muharraq province after an Iranian strike hit fuel storage tanks at a facility in the area a statement, the ministry said firefighting crews had successfully contained the blaze and were carrying out cooling operations to prevent it from reigniting, the ministry said the fuel tanks had been hit during an Iranian attack, adding that the relevant authorities had begun taking the necessary measures in response, the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force said earlier on Thursday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 112 missiles and 186 drones targeting the country since the start of the Iranian attacks.

MENAFN12032026000067011011ID1110853955



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search