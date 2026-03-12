403
Bahrain Says Firefighters Contain Blaze After Iranian Strike On Fuel Tanks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that civil defense teams had brought a fire under control in Muharraq province after an Iranian strike hit fuel storage tanks at a facility in the area a statement, the ministry said firefighting crews had successfully contained the blaze and were carrying out cooling operations to prevent it from reigniting, the ministry said the fuel tanks had been hit during an Iranian attack, adding that the relevant authorities had begun taking the necessary measures in response, the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force said earlier on Thursday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 112 missiles and 186 drones targeting the country since the start of the Iranian attacks.
