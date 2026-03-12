403
UAE: Authorities Handle Minor Incident In Dubai After Debris Falls From Successful Air Interception
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Government of Dubai Media Office announced that the relevant authorities dealt with a minor incident caused by falling debris following a successful air defense interception a statement posted on X on Thursday, the office said debris struck the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road during the interception, with no injuries reported.
