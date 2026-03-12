Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE: Authorities Handle Minor Incident In Dubai After Debris Falls From Successful Air Interception


2026-03-12 02:02:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Government of Dubai Media Office announced that the relevant authorities dealt with a minor incident caused by falling debris following a successful air defense interception a statement posted on X on Thursday, the office said debris struck the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road during the interception, with no injuries reported.

MENAFN12032026000067011011ID1110853954



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search