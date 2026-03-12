Staying The Course: The SLB 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - 3BL) Over the past year, the focus on securing affordable energy has continued to increase, driven by economic growth, increasing power demand from AI and data centers and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Against this backdrop, SLB's commitment to sustainability has remained firm. The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights SLB's progress on its targets and the steps it continues taking to build a strong sustainability culture.

“Sustainability is not a set of isolated initiatives, but a guiding principle that shapes everything we do,” said Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, SLB.“As a technology company, we know that innovation is needed to unlock new levels of sustainability performance, and this is exactly why our sustainability team is embedded within our technology function. It ensures that innovations we bring to market are designed with sustainability in mind, so that we can create value for our business, our customers and the planet.”

SLB's sustainability strategy is rooted in three priorities: climate action, people and nature. In 2025, SLB continued its sustainability journey, advancing technologies and partnerships to enable lower-carbon energy systems and strengthen the impact it delivers for customers and the communities it serves:

Driving low-carbon solutions across sectors Expanding methane management tech Lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions Decarbonizing customer operations and supply chain Prioritizing health, safety and environment (HSE) Fostering an inclusive culture Focusing on communities and partnerships Respecting human rights Championing water stewardship, circularity and biodiversity ESG Performance

Learn more about SLB's commitment to sustainability and view performance results in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

Driving low-carbon solutions across sectors in 2025

SLB is making strides in geothermal and carbon capture. In 2025, SLB partnered with Ormat Technologies to advance next-generation geothermal systems that have the potential to provide reliable, baseload renewable energy in power-intensive sectors, including data centers. Through its SLB CapturiTM joint venture, SLB completed the world's first industrial-scale carbon capture plant at a cement facility in Brevik, Norway, enabling its customer to capture up to 400,000 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Expanding methane management tech

SLB is integrating advanced methane detection technologies into a single, comprehensive solutions portfolio that enables continuous monitoring and rapid response worldwide. In North America, a mobile methane LiDAR continuous monitoring system was deployed to detect emissions from produced water tanks at U.S. unconventional sites. In Asia, SLB launched its first continuous methane monitoring project in Thailand, which is expected to reduce customer equipment-related emissions by over 1,000 metric tons of CO2e annually.

Lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions

On its journey to net zero, SLB reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% from its 2019 baseline, exceeding its 2025 interim target by 10%. SLB's sites and divisions played a key role in achieving this target through technology upgrades, process optimization and local innovation:

Across its global fleet, SLB increased the use of biodiesel by over 400% from 2024 to 2025, while in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, it also piloted a project to reduce fleet idling times, resulting in lower emissions. Through its“record, reduce, and replace” framework, SLB achieved a 5% reduction in facility and field energy consumption from 2024 to 2025. SLB also increased the proportion of renewable energy in its facilities by approximately 5% from 2024, transitioning several facilities from diesel-based generation to grid or renewable power.

Decarbonizing customer operations and supply chain

SLB is implementing ambitious strategies to cut Scope 3 emissions by 2030, already achieving a 27% reduction from 2019 levels. SLB continues to focus on efforts to accurately quantify product carbon footprint (PCF) for its customers and suppliers:

In product development, SLB completed 34 life cycle assessments (LCAs) for select product families to help customers quantify avoided emissions. It also launched the Sustainability Assessment Tool, which delivers credible, consistent PCF data to support Scope 3 calculations for purchased goods and services. In supply chain, SLB expanded its PCF program to cover more than 60% of emissions from its sourced manufacturing and chemicals categories, which represent its largest emissions sources. It also developed a digital modeling tool that identifies high-emission air-freight routes, reducing logistics emissions by more than 115,000 TCO2e.

Prioritizing health, safety and environment (HSE)

SLB is focused on continually enhancing its safety culture and performance. In 2025, SLB continued implementing comprehensive safety training programs and AI-powered risk identification tools to ensure continuous improvement in HSE practices.

Fostering an inclusive culture

SLB is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the workplace, creating opportunities for everyone, and empowering future generations of innovators. In 2025, SLB ranked as a top scorer on the Disability Index for the fourth consecutive year, once again ranking the company among the best workplaces for disability inclusion.

Focusing on communities

SLB continues to focus on countries and local communities where it operates to ensure social and economic benefits from its business growth and investment. In Angola, Central and East Africa regions, SLB's clean water initiatives have improved the lives of over 10,000 people through water points, rainwater harvesting, and sanitation infrastructure in schools and hospitals. These projects directly support public health.

Respecting human rights

SLB continued its focus on human rights, addressing key risks to workers in its supply chain, and strengthening its ability to address potential or actual impacts. In 2025, 46 SLB facilities completed human rights self-assessments.

Championing water stewardship, circularity and biodiversity

In 2025, SLB continued its efforts to reduce freshwater consumption, achieving its 2025 goal of a 5% reduction in freshwater withdrawals at its facilities compared to 2024.

Through its“5R” framework - reduce, reuse, refurbish, remanufacture and recycle - SLB delivered more than 450,000 metric tons of avoided GHG emissions and diverted over 150,000 metric tons of materials from landfill, surpassing its annual improvement targets.

Across the globe, local teams lead projects to conserve and restore biodiversity, working closely with communities. In Mexico, SLB has played a key role in restoring unique inland mangroves that stretch across the San Pedro River in Tabasco. Since 2023, 90,000 seedlings have been planted and eight community nurseries have been established, each run by local families who have collectively restored over 20 kilometers of mangrove habitat.

ESG Performance

In 2025, SLB received an A- rating for CDP Climate and an A rating for CDP Supplier Engagement. It was also included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and highlighted as an ESG leader by Sustainalytics with a 17.1 (low) risk rating.

View original content here.