Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Warns US Of A 'Firm Response' To Any Breach Of Their Trade Agreement

2026-03-12 02:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union warned that it would respond "firmly and proportionately" to any breach by the United States of the trade agreement reached between the two parties last summer, after Washington launched trade investigations that could pave the way for new tariffs.

European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said during a press conference in Brussels today that the "commission would respond firmly and proportionately to any breach of the joint statement commitments"

He added: "We will be seeking further clarity from the US on how the opening of this section 301 investigation would interact with" the EU-US agreement struck last year.

These remarks come at a time when the new US investigations have raised European concerns about the possibility of additional tariffs on some imports, which could lead to renewed tension in transatlantic trade relations.

The Peninsula

