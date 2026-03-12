Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Canadian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from HE Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed, during the call, his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territories, stating that they cannot be accepted under any pretext or justification.

In this context, he pointed out that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

His Excellency also warned against the consequences of the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water and food and energy facilities, emphasising that it represents dangerous precedents that will expose the peoples of the region to multiple risks.

He stressed the necessity of an immediate cessation of any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritisation of the language of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves the security of the region.

For her part, HE the Canadian Foreign Minister called for de-escalation, upholding the voice of reason, and returning to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.