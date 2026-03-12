Amir Receives Telephone Call From President Of Uganda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HE Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda.

At the beginning of the call, HE the Ugandan President inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar in light of the recent unjust Iranian attacks the country has been subjected to.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Ugandan President for his sincere sentiments, noting the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, they also reviewed the latest developments in the region. Both sides stressed the importance of an immediate halt to the escalation and the intensification of regional and international efforts to contain the crisis in a way that enhances regional and international security and stability.