Qatar Airways Transports Nearly 300 Tonnes Of Essential Goods To Qatar Since Beginning Of March

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced that since the beginning of March it has made the necessary arrangements to ensure the arrival of essential goods to the State of Qatar, with approximately 300 tons of essential goods being transported to the country, including health medicines, baby milk, fresh foods such as meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, medical equipment and other essential food products.

In a statement Thursday, Qatar Airways said that it has provided more than 200 tons per day of vital imports to Doha by operating flights from key global markets including Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, India, Pakistan and other international markets.

It added that, given the continued closure of Qatar's airspace since February 28, it continues to support the country by ensuring the continuous flow of vital imports to it. It noted that, after obtaining temporary approval from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority regarding the partial resumption of air traffic through limited and safe air routes, Qatar Airways is operating cargo flights within these routes, thereby supporting suppliers, traders and companies by maintaining the flow of essential goods to the country.

Qatar Airways has repurposed part of its fleet of 30 Boeing 777 freighters to ensure the efficient delivery of vital goods to Qatar, despite current operational challenges. The safe and rapid transport of essential commodities has been prioritised to maintain supplies for citizens and residents.

The company said it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and will adjust its services and shipping capacity as needed, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the State of Qatar.