Qatar Participates In Coordinating Meeting Of Arab Trade Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated Thursday in a coordination meeting of Arab trade ministers, held via virtually, as part of efforts to align Arab positions ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) scheduled to take place in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

In his remarks, HE Al Sayed said the meeting comes at a time of significant global economic challenges and a complex geopolitical landscape, underscoring the need to strengthen coordination and joint action among members of the Arab group to defend their shared interests.

He stressed the importance of supporting a rules-based, transparent and fair multilateral trading system anchored in the World Trade Organization.

Al Sayed noted that Qatar's position is aligned with the draft Arab ministerial statement, affirming the country's support for WTO reform efforts and the restoration of an effective dispute settlement system, which would help enhance the stability and predictability of the global trading framework.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring uninterrupted access to food and agricultural inputs, avoiding unjustified export restrictions, and safeguarding the rights of developing countries and net food-importing developing countries to adopt necessary measures to ensure their food security.

His Excellency welcomed the entry into force of the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, expressing support for completing the second phase of negotiations related to the agreement.

He also reaffirmed Qatar's backing for extending the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions until the 15th WTO Ministerial Conference, as well as its support for integrating the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement and the E-commerce Agreement into the organization's legal framework.

Regarding Arab priorities, Al Sayed reiterated Qatar's support for adopting Arabic as one of the official working languages of the WTO, facilitating the accession of Arab countries to the organisation, and granting observer status to both the League of Arab States and the State of Palestine based on technical merit and without politicisation.

Concluding his remarks, Al Sayed expressed Qatar's full support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 15th WTO Ministerial Conference in Riyadh in 2028, voicing confidence that the event would mark an important milestone in strengthening the organisation and enhancing its role in supporting global trade.

The meeting also reviewed several issues related to preparations for the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, including WTO reform, strengthening the dispute settlement system, food security and agriculture, e-commerce, and the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement.