United States Sanctions Hamas's Illicit Charity Network

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning four illicit charities that directly fund Hamas militants. These actions expose Hamas's shameful use of civilian organizations to generate illicit financial support for its military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and disrupt key funding sources that support terrorist activities in Gaza. The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to expose and end the deceitful practices that these entities and individuals use to raise funds that support terror networks.

We are committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid can be delivered by reliable and safe organizations and to supporting international efforts to advance legitimate Palestinian interests and lasting peace in the region.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. On October 31, 2001, the U.S. Department of State designated Hamas pursuant to E.O. 13224 for having committed, or posing a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals, or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. Hamas is also designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press releases.