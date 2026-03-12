8 Reasons Your Social Security Deposit Can Shrink Even After A Raise

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Many retirees look forward to the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). After all, the increase is meant to help benefits keep up with inflation and rising living costs. But when the first deposit arrives, some people are surprised to find that their bank account doesn't show the full increase-or sometimes even looks smaller. That's because your deposit decrease isn't always about the benefit itself going down.

Instead, deductions, taxes, and other adjustments can reduce the amount that actually lands in your account. In some years, higher healthcare premiums or tax withholding can eat into most of the COLA increase. Here are eight common reasons your Social Security deposit decrease might happen even after a raise.

1. Rising Medicare Part B Premiums

One of the most common reasons for a Social Security deposit decrease is higher Medicare premiums. Medicare Part B premiums are typically deducted directly from your Social Security check each month. When those premiums increase, they can reduce the amount of your COLA raise that actually reaches your bank account. For example, Medicare Part B premiums rose to about $202.90 per month in 2026, cutting into the typical benefit increase.

In some cases, the premium increase can absorb most of the COLA increase. Even though your official benefit amount went up, the net deposit feels smaller.

2. Income-Related Medicare Surcharges (IRMAA)

Higher-income retirees may also face Medicare surcharges known as IRMAA. These extra charges apply to both Medicare Part B and Part D and are based on your income from two years earlier. If your income crossed certain thresholds, the Social Security Administration may deduct these surcharges from your benefit.

These surcharges can add hundreds of dollars per month in extra premiums. That means even a decent COLA increase can be wiped out quickly.

3. Federal Income Tax Withholding

Many retirees choose to have federal taxes withheld directly from their Social Security benefits. When your benefit increases, the withholding percentage applies to the higher amount. As a result, the total tax withheld may increase as well.

This can make your net payment look smaller than expected. Social Security benefits can be taxed if your combined income exceeds certain thresholds. In some cases, up to 85% of benefits can become taxable.

4. Higher Medicare Part D Drug Plan Costs

Prescription drug coverage through Medicare Part D can also affect your monthly deposit. Like Part B premiums, these costs are often deducted directly from Social Security payments. The national base premium for Part D plans changes each year, and individual plans can increase their rates.

If your drug plan raises its premium, your Social Security payment may shrink. This can happen even if your benefit increased through COLA. Many retirees don't realize these deductions are taken automatically.

5. Overpayment Recovery by Social Security

If the Social Security Administration determines that you were overpaid in the past, it may recover the money from future payments. This can happen if your income changed, a benefit was miscalculated, or eligibility rules shifted. In these situations, the SSA may withhold a portion of your monthly benefit until the overpayment is repaid.

These recoveries can reduce your monthly deposit significantly. Some beneficiaries don't realize the deduction is happening until they review their benefit notice.

6. Garnishment for Certain Debts

Unlike many other forms of income, Social Security benefits can sometimes be garnished for specific debts. These include unpaid federal taxes, child support, or certain federal student loans. If you owe these obligations, the government may automatically deduct payments from your benefit.

The deduction amount varies depending on the type of debt and the amount owed. Even a small garnishment can make your monthly payment feel smaller. This can create what looks like a Social Security deposit decrease, even though your benefit amount hasn't changed.

7. State Changes in Assistance Programs

Some retirees receive help from state programs that cover Medicare premiums or other healthcare costs. When your Social Security income increases-even slightly-you might lose eligibility for certain assistance programs. This can result in new premiums or expenses being deducted from your benefit.

In these cases, the loss of assistance can offset a COLA increase. The result is a smaller net deposit than expected. For some beneficiaries, this type of change is an unexpected cause of a Social Security deposit decrease.

8. Voluntary Changes to Your Withholding or Coverage

Sometimes the change comes from your own financial choices. You might decide to increase tax withholding, switch Medicare plans, or enroll in additional coverage. These adjustments can lead to higher deductions from your Social Security check.

Even though the gross benefit increased, the net amount may shrink. This can make it seem like your benefit went down. In reality, it's the result of new deductions rather than an actual Social Security deposit decrease.

The Real Lesson: It's the Net Deposit That Tells the Story

Many retirees focus on the headline COLA increase each year, but the number that matters most is the net deposit. Medicare premiums, taxes, and other deductions can significantly reduce the amount that reaches your bank account. That's why some people experience a Social Security deposit decrease even in years when benefits technically rise.

Reviewing your Social Security notice and checking your deductions can help you understand exactly where the money is going. With a little awareness and planning, you can avoid surprises and keep your retirement budget on track.

Have you ever noticed your Social Security payment shrink even after a COLA increase? What deduction surprised you the most?