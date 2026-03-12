6 Ways To Plan Around The $202.90 Medicare Part B Premium In 2026

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Healthcare costs are one of the biggest expenses retirees face, and Medicare premiums play a major role in that budget. In 2026, the standard Part B premium is set at $202.90 per month, an increase from $185 in 2025. That may not sound dramatic at first, but over the course of a year, it adds up to more than $2,400 before deductibles, copays, or prescription drug costs. For retirees living on fixed incomes, even a modest increase in healthcare expenses can squeeze monthly budgets.

With a little strategy, you can manage the Medicare Part B premium without letting it derail your retirement budget. Here are six practical ways to plan ahead.

1. Build the Premium Into Your Retirement Budget

The simplest step you can take is to plan for the Part B premium directly in your monthly budget. Medicare Part B covers outpatient services like doctor visits, diagnostic tests, and preventive care, so most retirees enroll when they become eligible. Because the premium is typically deducted automatically from Social Security benefits, many retirees forget to account for it separately.

Adding the premium to your fixed monthly expenses gives you a clearer picture of your true retirement costs. It also prevents surprises when your Social Security deposit appears smaller than expected. Treating healthcare premiums like any other recurring bill makes financial planning easier.

2. Watch Your Income to Avoid IRMAA Surcharges

Higher-income retirees may pay more than the standard Medicare Part B premium due to a surcharge known as IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount). These surcharges apply when your modified adjusted gross income exceeds certain thresholds ($109,000 for individuals or $218,000 for married couples filing jointly).

Depending on your income, your monthly premium could rise significantly above the base $202.90 amount. In fact, some high-income beneficiaries may pay hundreds of dollars more per month. Monitoring your taxable income during retirement can help prevent unexpected premium increases.

3. Spread Large Withdrawals Across Multiple Years

Large withdrawals from retirement accounts can unintentionally push your income above IRMAA thresholds. When that happens, the higher income may increase your premium two years later because Medicare uses prior tax returns to determine surcharges.

One way to manage this risk is to spread large withdrawals over multiple years. Instead of taking a big lump-sum distribution, smaller withdrawals can help keep income below surcharge thresholds. Timing your withdrawals carefully can protect both your tax bill and your Medicare premium.

4. Consider Strategic Roth Conversions

Roth conversions can be a powerful tool in retirement planning, but timing matters. When you convert funds from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, the converted amount counts as taxable income in that year. That income could increase your premium if it pushes you into a higher IRMAA bracket.

The key is planning conversions gradually over several years rather than all at once. Smaller conversions may allow you to stay within a lower income bracket. Coordinating tax planning with Medicare rules can help retirees avoid expensive surprises.

5. Explore Programs That Help Cover Premiums

Some retirees may qualify for programs that help pay the Medicare Part B premium. Medicare Savings Programs, for example, assist low-income beneficiaries with premiums and sometimes other healthcare costs. These programs are administered through state Medicaid offices.

Eligibility depends on income and assets, but many retirees are surprised to learn they qualify. Assistance programs can dramatically reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Even if you believe your income is too high, it may be worth checking the eligibility rules.

6. Plan for Rising Healthcare Costs Over Time

The Medicare Part B premium increase reflects a broader trend: healthcare costs generally rise faster than inflation. Premium increases are often tied to changes in healthcare prices and usage across the system.

Because of this trend, retirees should expect premiums to increase gradually over time. Building healthcare cost increases into long-term financial planning can help prevent future budget stress. Some retirees set aside a dedicated healthcare savings fund to prepare for these expenses.

The Bigger Picture: Preparing for Healthcare Costs in Retirement

The Part B premium may feel like just another monthly bill, but it represents a broader reality about retirement planning. Healthcare expenses are one of the few costs that tend to rise as people age, and they can quickly become a major part of a retiree's budget.

Whether it's monitoring income, budgeting carefully, or exploring assistance programs, small planning steps today can make a big difference later. A thoughtful strategy can help ensure healthcare costs remain manageable throughout retirement.

How are you planning for rising Medicare costs in retirement? Have premium increases affected your monthly budget yet?