Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Purchase A New Home At Lakemont By Toll Brothers In Hudson, Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only two homes remain available for sale in this exclusive waterfront community

HUDSON, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Lakemont by Toll Brothers, a serene waterfront community of 21 single-family homes in Hudson, Massachusetts. Only two home sites remain available for sale in the community, located at 1 Town Line Road in Hudson.





Set against a waterfront backdrop, Lakemont by Toll Brothers offers stunning homes with views of Lake Boon and access to a boat launch less than one mile from the community.

The final two homes feature 3,406 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, versatile flex rooms, first-floor offices, finished basements, and outdoor living spaces. Both homes include Designer Appointed Features, a curated collection of fixtures and finishes selected by professional design consultants to ensure a cohesive look. The homes are priced from $1.57 million.