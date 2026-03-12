403
Bill Edwards Foundation For The Arts Launches $10 Million '10 For Tomorrow' Capital Campaign
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts announced the launch of its“10 for Tomorrow” Capital Campaign, a $10 million initiative to acquire and transform a 26,000-square-foot property in South St. Petersburg into the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts Community Arts Center, a new performing arts and education hub dedicated to youth, creativity, and community opportunity.
The campaign comes at a pivotal moment for the organization. Effective April 5, Bill Edwards and his organization, Big 3, will conclude their management of the Mahaffey Theater, while the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts will continue the city's Class Acts program at Mahaffey and, in addition, expand its mission of providing arts education opportunities for young people throughout the Tampa Bay region.
The proposed Community Arts Center will serve as the Foundation's permanent home and a vibrant destination for year-round programming. The facility will expand access to the arts while creating a dynamic pipeline connecting neighborhood participation with professional performance opportunities.
Planned programming and resources the Center will support:
Youth performing arts education, training, and summer camps
. After-school for students
. Arts enrichment programs
. A playground, activity center, media rooms, and library
. Career exposure and mentorship for emerging talent
. Family programming and inclusive community engagement events
The project will be implemented in several phases once the property is acquired and transformed to support the Foundation's growing slate of programs and community partnerships.
“Our youth are our future leaders, and the arts help build the confidence and skills they need to succeed,” said Bill Edwards, founder of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.“Our vision is to create a permanent Community Arts Center where our programs and our impact can grow. I'm grateful to Beth Herendeen and the City of St. Petersburg for working with us to continue youth programming at the Mahaffey Theater.”
The“10 for Tomorrow” Campaign represents the Foundation's strategy to secure the funding necessary to acquire the facility and develop a sustainable arts education campus that will serve generations of students to come.
Currently, the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts welcomes more than 25,000+ students each year to the Mahaffey Theater through its Class Acts youth education programs, providing free access to live performances and arts experiences for schools across the region. The new Community Arts
Center will allow the Foundation to continue and expand that work by offering year-round programming that reaches even more young people and families.
“We're ready for the next act in our student programming,” said Katrina Young, Vice President of Arts Education & Entertainment for Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.“This center will create a safe space where young people can discover their talents and imagine what they can become.”
Through the 10 for Tomorrow Campaign, the Foundation invites community leaders, businesses, philanthropists, and arts supporters to help shape the future of arts education and community development in St. Petersburg. See more about the campaign here.
To donate or find out more, call 727-308-5100 or email:...
