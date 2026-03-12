403
Tryghedsgruppen Smba's Candidates For Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In continuation of Tryg's notice of the annual general meeting on 26 March 2026 at 15:00 CET, TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following four candidates for election to Tryg's Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:
Jørn Rise Andersen
Anne Kaltoft
Torben Jensen
Jonas Bjørn Jensen
CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 13 March 2026.
