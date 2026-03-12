Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tryghedsgruppen Smba's Candidates For Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board


2026-03-12 01:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In continuation of Tryg's notice of the annual general meeting on 26 March 2026 at 15:00 CET, TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following four candidates for election to Tryg's Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:

Jørn Rise Andersen

Anne Kaltoft

Torben Jensen

Jonas Bjørn Jensen

CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 13 March 2026.

Attachment

  • 2026_Tryghedsgruppens candidates for trygs supervisory board

MENAFN12032026004107003653ID1110853832



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search