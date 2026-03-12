Tryghedsgruppen Smba's Candidates For Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board

CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 13 March 2026.

