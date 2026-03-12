Sanofi: Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares - February 2026
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
| Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
| Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|28 February 2026
|
1,219,502,262
|
1,337,158,714
|
1,353,591,491
* Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi:
| Investor Relations Department
Attachment
-
EN_number_of_voting_rights_and_shares_February_2026
