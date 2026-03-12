No Need For Welfare Schemes If Quality Education Is Given: CM Revanth

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that the state government is focusing on reforms in education, as he believes that if quality education is given, there will be no need for welfare schemes.

He said the government was bringing changes in the education system with the idea of providing quality education.

Inaugurating Medicover Hospital at Kokapt in Hyderabad, he announced that a new education system will be introduced from nursery to 12th class from the next academic year.

The Telangana public schools will also be established, providing quality breakfast, meals and transport to the students. A decision whether to provide transportation to the students of the government schools free of cost or a 50 per cent concessional transport facility will be taken soon, he said.

He stated that the government has also established Skills University to enhance skills among students.

He also revealed that the state government was compiling the health data of 60 lakh women who will get digital health cards soon.

Stating that the government was already planning to provide life insurance to 1.30 crore families, the Chief Minister said that the government has spent Rs 1,800 crore for Aarogyasri and CMRF to provide medical care free of cost to the poorer sections in the state this year.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the state government was focusing on cancer prevention also and appointed famous Oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreya as the state advisor.

He expressed concern over increasing the cost of medical care and the common man facing hardships in accessing treatment at an affordable price.

In view of the shortage of medical care professionals, the Chief Minister emphasised that the doctors working in the private hospitals should also render their service in the government hospitals for at least one month every year.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the medical profession should not be mechanical and it needs to be service-oriented.

He noted that 40 per cent of the country's pharma products are made in Hyderabad. He said it was a matter of pride that three of the vaccines for coronavirus were produced in the Hyderabad Genome Valley.