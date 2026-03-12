ISRO Launches Initiatives To Involve Students In Satellite Development, Space Missions: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a series of structured initiatives to involve students and young researchers in satellite development, payload experiments and space missions.

Replying to an un-starred question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the government is committed to democratising access to space technology, ensuring that students from institutions across the country -- including those in tier-2 and tier-3 cities -- get opportunities to contribute to India's expanding space ecosystem.

The minister said ISRO's Student Satellite Programme -- led by the U R Rao Satellite Centre -- allows academic institutions and student teams to design and develop satellites with mentoring from ISRO scientists. These student-built satellites also receive integration support and launch opportunities through ISRO missions, according to him.

Internship and project trainee programmes are also available for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, enabling them to work on advanced space technologies at various ISRO centres.

To expand academic participation, Space Technology Incubation Centres (STICs) have been established across different regions to facilitate collaborative research between universities and ISRO scientists.

Singh also highlighted the role of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in promoting student engagement in the space sector. The agency has organised competitions focused on designing CAN-sized satellites and model rockets, in which 97 student teams comprising around 850 students have participated.

So far, IN-SPACe has authorised 17 student satellites and payloads, of which 11 have been successfully launched, involving institutions such as Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Astrophysics and several engineering universities across the country.

Singh added that ISRO's RESPOND programme provides financial and technical support to universities for research in space science and technology, while Regional Academic Centres for Space have been set up to expand access to space education.

The government has also earmarked about Rs 10 crore annually for student-focused outreach activities in space science and technology, the minister said.

He added that the initiatives aim to build a more inclusive and innovation-driven space ecosystem in India.