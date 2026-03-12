Summit Estates By Toll Brothers Now Open In El Dorado Hills, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive gated community offers luxury homes on expansive one-acre-plus home sites

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Sacramento-area luxury home community, Summit Estates, is now open in El Dorado Hills, California. This exclusive gated community features 41 one- and two-story homes on one-acre-plus home sites, offering stunning valley views and sophisticated designs starting from $2 million. The Sales Center Grand Opening event and exclusive model home hard hat tour will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 725 Golden Pond Drive in El Dorado Hills.









Summit Estates offers three distinctive floor plans ranging from 4,000 to over 5,000 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and spacious 4- to 6-car garages. Home shoppers will enjoy open-concept living, expansive home designs and home sites, exquisite finishes, and stunning valley views.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Summit Estates is conveniently located near Highway 50, offering easy access to high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy access to outdoor recreation and top-rated schools in the Rescue Union School District and El Dorado Union High School District.