Firepoint Energy Appoints Ardour Capital As Financial Advisor To Support Capital Formation And Strategic Growth

Firepoint Energy Inc., a critical minerals recovery company based in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, today announced that it has entered into a financial advisory agreement with Ardour Capital Investments, LLC, a New York–based investment bank with more than 25 years of experience advising companies in clean and renewable technologies.Under the agreement, Ardour Capital will advise Firepoint Energy on capital formation and strategicfinancial initiatives as the Company advances its waste coal repurposing platform. Firepoint Energy'sproprietary process converts waste coal into critical minerals and sustainable aviation fuel usingzero emission plasma gasification technology rather than incineration.

“Ardour Capital's longstanding focus on alternative energy and climate positive technologies aligns

closely with Firepoint Energy's mission and near-term objectives,” said Bill Smith, Chief Executive

Officer of Firepoint Energy.“With our pilot site infrastructure nearing completion and our industry

partnership with Penn State University now formalized, we are entering a capital-intensive phase of

development. Ardour Capital's expertise will be instrumental as we move forward.”

Firepoint Energy's next phase of growth includes the manufacture of plasma gasifiers for waste coal

processing and the acquisition of additional sites with significant waste coal inventories that meet the

Company's operational criteria.

“Our goal is to secure the financial resources necessary to commence operations in earnest while

retaining flexibility to scale rapidly as attractive opportunities arise,” said Jessica Vlaco, Chief

Financial Officer of Firepoint Energy.“Engaging Ardour Capital positions us to pursue our funding

objectives and strengthen our financial foundation.”

Firepoint Energy believes its technology can contribute to addressing the domestic shortfall of critical

minerals, which the U.S. Department of Defense has identified as a matter of national security.

For more information about Firepoint Energy and Ardour Capital Investments,

visit firepoint and ardourcapital, respectively.

