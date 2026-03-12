MP: NHRC Demands Action On Misuse Of Cannon At ASI-Protected Raisen Fort​

MENAFN - IANS) Raisen, March 12 (IANS) Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo on Thursday met with senior officials of the Raisen District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police (SP), and the Regional Director regarding a case related to illegal cannon firing from Raisen Fort.​

During the meeting held at the regional office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Raisen, the Commission member raised the issue of misuse of the cannon and the preventive actions required from the concerned authorities.​

He also expressed serious concern over the lack of coordination among authorities, which allowed miscreants to misuse an ASI-protected historic monument and create panic among residents by firing the cannon illegally.​

The NHRC member suggested better coordination among the authorities and demanded action against those who fired the cannon as well as against the responsible officials.​

After the meeting, Kanoongo said,“We have told the concerned officials to identify those who are at fault and take corrective action. I am telling the truth: if we take strict action, even the existing legal provisions may not be enough. Correcting this is necessary for the administration, the country, and for the safety of Raisen's residents.”​

The development came two days after the Commission had issued notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Raisen, the Regional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Bhopal, and the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture over allegations of unauthorised use of a cannon at the Fort.​

The notice was issued following cognisance of a complaint alleging that the protected monument, which falls under the jurisdiction of the ASI, has witnessed unauthorised daily firing of a cannon by certain individuals.​

The complainant also referred to a video on social media purportedly showing individuals making provocative statements in support of foreign countries, raising concerns about national security and communal harmony.​

The complainant requested a high-level investigation into the incident, strict legal action against the youths allegedly involved, an immediate ban on the use of the cannon at the site, and accountability of officials who permitted access to the weapon.​