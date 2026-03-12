Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai's Leasing Market Continues To Move Despite Regional Uncertainty, Says Betterhomes


2026-03-12 12:45:34
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai's rental market continues to see steady activity despite ongoing regional geopolitical uncertainty, according to new data from brokerage betterhomes.



Recent leasing insights from the company point to a market that is still moving, with tenant enquiry levels continuing to exceed the number of new rental listings coming to market.

Over the past eight days alone, betterhomes recorded more than 1,200 tenant enquiries, indicating that demand for rental homes across the city remains consistent even as some tenants and landlords take a more measured approach to decision-making.

Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at betterhomes, said many tenants and landlords are currently seeking clarity around renewals, payment structures and upcoming moves.

“We understand that many people are looking for reassurance right now,” Simmonds said.“What our data shows is that Dubai's leasing market is still functioning. Tenants are continuing to search, renew and move home, which reflects the market's underlying resilience.”

betterhomes also noted a growing level of flexibility among some landlords, particularly around payment structures. Properties that were previously marketed on one or two cheques are, in some cases, now being offered with additional payment options to help secure tenants.

“The market has become more measured, but it hasn't stopped,” Simmonds added.“In the current environment, accurate pricing, flexibility and strong local insight are making the biggest difference. Our role is to help clients navigate that with clarity and confidence.”

