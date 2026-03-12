Enlit Africa 2026 Programme: 280+ Speakers, African Nuclear 2.0, Bruce Whitfield Business Breakfast

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 12, 2026/APO Group/ --

Enlit Africa ( ) has released its full 2026 conference programme, featuring 280+ speakers across 8 specialised tracks including a new African Nuclear 2.0 session covering Koeberg's 20-year life extension and Ghana's nuclear vendor selection process.

The event, taking place 19-21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, expects 7,200+ attendees and 250+ exhibitors, making it Africa's largest gathering of energy and water professionals.

Award-winning business journalist and best-selling author Bruce Whitfield will deliver the opening address at the Project & Investment Network Business Breakfast on 19 May, kicking off three days of strategic sessions, deal-making platforms, and technical masterclasses.

New programme content includes:

African Nuclear 2.0 – A dedicated session examining the transition from planning to execution, featuring:

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's successful 20-year life extension (Units 1 and 2 now licensed until 2044/2045)

Ghana's progression to Phase 3 of its nuclear programme, evaluating US, Chinese, and Russian technology bids

West African Power Pool 's 10 GW regional nuclear capacity target

Small Modular Reactor (SMR) deployment readiness across African grids

Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) – A new session exploring how private investment is unlocking Africa's transmission bottleneck, featuring global case studies from India's PowerGrid and lessons for scaling grid capacity across the continent.

Generation Masterclasses – Five interactive roundtables on gas-to-power, nuclear, hydro power, clean coal, and hydrogen.

AI in Africa's Power Grid – Examining practical deployment realities, real-time analytics, and predictive maintenance applications already in operation across African utilities.

Conference sessions and technical hub sessions on the expo floor are CPD-accredited by the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE) and the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE).

Co-located platforms:

Water Security Africa features country playbooks from Namibia (55-year potable reuse programme), Uganda (NRW reduction from 42% to 32%), Cape Town (Day Zero recovery strategies), and sector-specific stewardship sessions with Harmony Gold, Heineken, Mediclinic, and Growthpoint Properties.

Project & Investment Network (P&IN), part of the new Level 2 Executive Experience, connects project developers, investors, African utility CEOs, and DFIs through structured matchmaking, ministerial dialogues, and project briefings. Over the past two years, P&IN has facilitated $3 billion in project pitches.

Utility CEO Forum brings together 35+ confirmed utility CEOs under Chatham House Rule for candid, off-the-record strategic discussions on unbundling, prosumer management, and financial sustainability.

Municipal Forum addresses South African municipalities' distribution, metering, and revenue challenges, including sessions on NRW management, tariff reform, Cost of Supply studies, and electrifying informal settlements.

Technical Hub sessions on the exhibition floor offer free, CPD-accredited training across Power, Renewable Energy & Storage, and Water tracks, with confirmed speakers from Eskom, ENGIE SA, ACTOM, National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA), RenEnergy, and Matla Energy.

Site visits on 22 May include Koeberg Nuclear Power Station and the V&A Waterfront desalination plant.

Pass options:

Free expo pass registration:

Free expo passes provide access to 250+ exhibitors and CPD-accredited Technical Hub sessions.

Delegate Pass:

Early bird registration closes 3 April 2026. Delegate passes start at R15,100 (Silver), with P&IN Executive passes at R32,000 including access to the Bruce Whitfield breakfast, Level 2 executive lounge, and investor matchmaking.

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa brings together utilities, municipalities, investors, technology providers, and policymakers to shape Africa's energy and water future. Co-located with Water Security Africa, Project & Investment Network, Utility CEO Forum, Municipal Forum, and Women in Energy, the event provides a platform for strategic decision-making, deal facilitation, and technical knowledge transfer.

Enlit Africa 2026 takes place 19-21 May at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa's energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa.