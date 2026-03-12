Rekovelle (Ferring Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include the rising prevalence of infertility and genetic conditions, driving demand for personalized fertility treatments like Rekovelle. Expansion in IVF procedures, fertility tourism, and innovation in hormonal therapies further boost prospects. Asia-Pacific is a high-growth region.

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rekovelle Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Rekovelle, a fertility medication with recombinant hormone follitropin delta, supports ovarian stimulation for in vitro fertilization (IVF), enhancing ovulation and improving chances of successful fertilization. The Rekovelle market has seen substantial growth due to various factors in recent years and is poised for further expansion.

Historically, the increase in infertility rates, expansion of assisted reproductive technology clinics, rising maternal age, and improved availability of fertility medications have been significant growth drivers. As we look to the future, there is a rising demand for IVF procedures and a growing preference for personalized fertility care. Furthermore, the expansion of fertility tourism and increased investment in reproductive health services are key contributors to the market's forecasted growth. The adoption of innovative hormonal stimulation therapies, such as recombinant gonadotropins and individualized ovarian stimulation protocols, are major trends poised to redefine the landscape.

The prevalence of infertility and genetic conditions is propelling the Rekovelle market forward. Infertility, influenced by factors like delayed parenthood and environmental issues, affects an estimated 17.5% of the global adult population, as reported by the World Health Organization in April 2023. Similarly, genetic conditions, affecting 1 in 25 children as described by Gene People, are on the rise, spurred by advanced parental age. Rekovelle's role in addressing these challenges by enhancing ovarian response in assisted reproductive technologies is critical.

Companies like Ferring Pharmaceuticals are at the forefront, focusing on developing innovative approaches such as personalized ovarian stimulation. This method customizes treatment based on individual characteristics such as body weight and anti-Mullerian hormone levels. Their PROFILE study highlights Rekovelle's efficacy, with 74% of participants achieving successful oocyte retrieval and consistent pregnancy rates, reinforcing its safety and effectiveness.

The Rekovelle market also grapples with regional dynamics and trade conditions. Europe held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Tariffs impact recombinant hormone import costs, influencing IVF treatment expenses in Europe and North America, and raising supply chain costs in Asia-Pacific. Nonetheless, these tariffs encourage local biologics manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply chains for fertility drugs.

Overall, the Rekovelle market research report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, and trends essential for navigating the rekovelle industry's current and future scenario. As this market evolves, strategic innovation and adaptation to changing demands remain crucial for continued growth.

Report Scope



Indications: Controlled Ovarian Stimulation; Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Distribution Channels: Hospitals; Clinics; Pharmacies

End Users: Pediatric; Adult; Geriatric

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Additional Features:



Five-year historical data and ten-year forecasts

Data segmentation and country-specific insights

Formats available: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard Extras: Bi-annual data updates, report customization, expert consultant support

