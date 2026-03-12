COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION OF THE“SĄVARŽĖLĖ” BUSINESS CENTRE

403
COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION OF THE“SĄVARŽĖLĖ” BUSINESS CENTRE
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, hereby informs that the construction of the building of the“Sąvaržėlė” business centre (unique No. 4400-6487-5418) on Konstitucijos Ave. 14A, Vilnius has been completed and that 100% completion of the building has been registered in the Real Estate Register of the Republic of Lithuania.
On behalf of the Issuer:
This marks a significant milestone in the development of the“Sąvaržėlė” project.
Marius Žemaitis
General Manager
