Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION OF THE“SĄVARŽĖLĖ” BUSINESS CENTRE


2026-03-12 12:32:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, hereby informs that the construction of the building of the“Sąvaržėlė” business centre (unique No. 4400-6487-5418) on Konstitucijos Ave. 14A, Vilnius has been completed and that 100% completion of the building has been registered in the Real Estate Register of the Republic of Lithuania.

This marks a significant milestone in the development of the“Sąvaržėlė” project.

On behalf of the Issuer:
Marius Žemaitis
General Manager
