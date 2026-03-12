Bihar: Leshi Singh Gets Emotional While Praising Nitish Kumar ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 12 (IANS) An emotional moment unfolded during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Samriddhi Yatra in Purnea district of Bihar when Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh broke down on stage while praising the Chief Minister.​

Addressing a gathering of Jeevika Didis before the Chief Minister's arrival, Leshi Singh spoke about Nitish Kumar's role in empowering women in the state.​

During her speech, she became emotional and said that the Chief Minister had stood by her family during difficult times.​

She compared him to Krishna, saying he had acted like a protective shield when her family faced a crisis.​

“When my family faced a crisis, the Chief Minister stood like Krishna, like a shield. He helped us overcome every difficulty and gave respect to an ordinary woman like me,” she said, with tears in her eyes as the audience applauded.​

Leshi Singh also highlighted that she comes from a humble background but was entrusted with a major responsibility by the Chief Minister, which she described as a reflection of his commitment to women's empowerment in Bihar.​

During the Samriddhi Yatra program, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for 8 projects, inaugurated 84 projects, and dedicated them to the people of Purnea.​

Before the public meeting, he offered prayers at the Maa Purnadevi Temple and later visited the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Department, where he inspected stalls set up by various departments.​

Addressing a large gathering of Jeevika members at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Nitish Kumar said that development in Bihar has accelerated since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in 2005.​

He said that earlier, people were afraid to step out in the evenings, roads were in poor condition, and the education and health systems were weak.​

According to him, his government established the rule of law and accelerated development across different sectors.​

After completing the program in Purnea, the Chief Minister travelled to Katihar as part of the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.​

There, he laid the foundation stone for 186 projects and inaugurated and dedicated 257 projects to the public.​

According to the government, these initiatives are aimed at giving a fresh boost to development in the region.​

Authorities also made extensive security and traffic arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit.​