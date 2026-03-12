Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Pomdoctor, Ltd. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges PomDoctor Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PomDoctor, Ltd. (NASDAQ: POM) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PomDoctor securities between October 9, 2025 and December 11, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/POM.

PomDoctor Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and the true nature of its securities trading activity. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that PomDoctor was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals;

(2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign;

(3) that PomDoctor's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and

(4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for PomDoctor Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in PomDoctor you have until April 6, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to PomDoctor Investors

