Brandlive Launches Brandtvtm, The Enterprise Streaming Platform Every Company Needs

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Brandlive ®, the company bringing the magic of TV to business, announced BrandTV, a new streaming platform designed to help companies and their leaders communicate with video that feels authentic, human and real.

AI is rapidly changing how we communicate at work. Written communications, internal emails, Slack announcements, and recorded videos are now faster and easier to produce than ever before. But as generative AI tools flood organizations with content, something important is being lost. Messages are becoming generic, repetitive, and harder to trust as real and authentic.

This shift matters most inside companies, where trust and belief are foundational with employees. How CEOs lead has always been about clarity and connection, but AI is making it harder for employees to believe what they are reading or watching. Authenticity is scarce and people are craving human connection more than ever before.

“AI has transformed the way we work. It's in our pockets, our emails, our Super Bowl ads, our lives, and we're constantly doubting what's real and what's not. Way too many em dashes, not enough dashes of personality.” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, President & CEO of Brandlive.“We built BrandTV to give CEOs and communications teams the space to craft and share big moments with heart, humor and humanity. Because when everything can be generated, live is what's real.”

Live Town Halls : From Brainstorm to Bingeworthy Broadcasts

Younger generations now make up over half of today's workforce, and they have grown up creating and consuming video as a primary form of communication on platforms like TikTok, X, Instagram and streaming apps. Research shows that employees are 75 percent more likely to watch a video than read a document, email, or article, and employees rate video as the most engaging form of internal communication.

The antidote to manufactured communication is to put humans center stage using live video. Direct to camera. In the moment. Streamed. These are the moments that introduce risk, friction, and truth. The things AI cannot fake. Live video is not just a format. It is a signal of authenticity and trust.

At the center of BrandTV are live Town Halls, often produced in front of a small audience and broadcast to thousands to tens of thousands of employees. Live video can stand apart as it combines real human presence with professional production, creating communication that feels both trustworthy in the moment and usable long after it ends. High production is the expectation not the exception. It is what makes content easy to watch, easy to edit into clips, and easy to return to over time. It matches the quality of the media people choose in their personal lives, and it respects their attention.

BrandTV gives teams project management, creative workflows and planning tools to reimagine how company Town Halls should be designed and delivered and to make the content worth watching. From early concepting to live execution, teams collaborate using Moodboards, Scripts, Run-of-Show, and Segments, aligning leaders, speakers, and production teams on structure, pacing, and storytelling before going live. AI-powered capabilities are woven throughout the platform to help teams plan smarter, produce faster, so they spend less time on manual work and more time crafting the content.

To elevate the message, teams can design and manage on-screen graphics StylepacksTM, making it easy to apply branded intros, countdowns, lower thirds, overlays, and segment cards and more. Stylepacks launch with more than a dozen customizable templates, with hundreds more planned, allowing teams to update text, imagery, colors, fonts, and AI-generated music in real time and can be reused quarter-to-quarter.

BrandTV includes patented streaming and production technology, Greenroom®, purpose-built to deliver consistent, broadcast-quality HD video across regions, languages, and devices. Greenroom functions as both a professional live studio and a recording environment, allowing teams to pre-record Town Halls segment by segment or shot by shot. For the live production, teams can control segments, shots, transitions, and backstage comms while seamlessly blending live and pre-recorded content. Encoding technology enables streaming from on site studios and on site locations at any company's headquarters or remote theaters.

For remote presenters, BrandTV includes built-in teleprompters, timers, cues, and producer communications to keep leaders confident and aligned. Presenters can join using the Greenroom iOS app, turning an iPhone into a studio-quality camera and microphone for broadcast-quality video from anywhere.

Video On Demand: From Live Moments to Living Libraries

The biggest benefit of intention and high production value is it drives higher watchability on demand. Every Town Hall instantly becomes part of a company's BrandTV channel, where it is organized into categories and series, enriched and searchable. Employees who cannot attend live do not miss the message, and important moments remain instantly accessible for re-watching within seconds. No need to download a meeting recording, edit out the beginning and end, and re-upload the video into another legacy system.

BrandTV transforms each live Town Hall into a living archive of the company culture and message and allows for teams to upload other produced content like video series, video podcasts, shorts and other video use cases. BrandTV gives companies tools to create AI-powered, custom Sites that look like Netflix or YouTube. Each Site can be styled with custom fonts, colors, and layouts to reflect a company's identity and culture, creating an experience that feels like a new streaming app rather than a legacy intranet or filestore from the 90s or early 2000s.

Communications teams can organize content into categories such as Town Halls, Leadership Updates, Strategy, Culture, Trainings, Podcasts and Announcements, making it easy for employees to understand what matters and where to find it. Default categories of Live & Upcoming, New, Trending and Most Watched help employees find what to watch, faster.

Each video (whether uploaded or recorded live) is immediately enriched with tags, captions, summaries, searchable transcripts with speaker detection, and chapters, helping employees find the moments that are most relevant to them. BrandTV's new Highlights feature allows for templated highlights in multiple layouts with motion graphics, music and agentic editor workflows. Summarize speakers or entire segments to increase watchability and consumption for those who missed the live broadcast. Just like the most watched video podcasts, BrandTV's high production value and Greenrooms ISO recording feature enable the highest quality post-production editing capabilities.

Interactivity, including Ask AI, final frames, CTAs, and posters can be used to drive actions and behaviors, showcase other videos or series, or create ways to help employees navigate to other content in their channel. On-demand features so compelling, employees will make their own clarion call:“I want my BTV!”

Content Creation and Development from Brandlive Studios

For organizations that want hands-on help bringing leadership communication to life, BrandTV is supported by Brandlive Studios. Brandlive Studios works directly with executive teams and internal communications leaders to plan, produce, and deliver on-site Town Halls, executive broadcasts, video series and video podcasts with the care and professionalism of a Hollywood Studio.

Brandlive Studios provides the on-site teams and equipment, including professional cameras, microphones, lighting, comfort monitors and teleprompters, ensuring leaders look and sound their best. Production teams handle run-of-show and shot direction as well as media and slides, allowing executives to focus entirely on their scripts, message and presence.

Custom motion graphics and pre-records are available to help round out a theme and bring a Town Hall or big internal moment to life.

“The brand and name of BrandTV was inspired by MTV. In the 1990s, MTV didn't just play music. It cracked open a cultural sky. It broke through the noise with color, attitude, personality, and a rhythm that felt unforgettable and impossible to ignore,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, President and CEO of Brandlive.“We believe BrandTV - BTV for short - has that same potential to change how CEOs and leadership teams communicate and cut through the noise, bringing business closer to their teams by using media that matches how people consume culture every day.”

BrandTV is available starting today. Existing Brandlive customers will be eligible for upgrades to BrandTV in Q2.

About Brandlive

Brandlive's mission to bring the magic of television to business. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Brandlive partners with many of the world's largest and most recognizable companies, supporting tens of thousands of high-impact webinars, town halls and events each year.

