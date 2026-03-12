Woodrow Wilson Presidential Silver Medal Available On March 19

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Silver Medal (product code S828 ) on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at noon EDT.

Priced at $164 each, the 99.9% silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a single presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Woodrow Wilson served as the 28th President of the United States from 1913 to 1921. During his administration, he led the nation as Commander in Chief through World War I and later became the principal architect and leading advocate of the League of Nations-efforts that earned him the 1919 Nobel Peace Prize.

The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of the President with the inscription“WOODROW WILSON.”

The reverse (tails) features an eagle with spread wings, holding in its talons crossed branches of olive and oak. In the background is the Capitol of the United States. The inscriptions are“INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MAR. 4, 1913” and“SECOND TERM MAR. 5, 1917.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

