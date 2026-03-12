403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eimskip: AGM 2026 Final Agenda And Proposals
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee.
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 26 March 2026 at 15:00 (GMT) at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.
All meeting documents and further information can be found on the AGM's site here
Attachments
-
EIM_AGM 2026_Final BoD Proposals
EIM_Nomination Committee_Report 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment