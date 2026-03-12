Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eimskip: AGM 2026 Final Agenda And Proposals


2026-03-12 12:16:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 26 March 2026 at 15:00 (GMT) at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

All meeting documents and further information can be found on the AGM's site here

Attachments

  • EIM_AGM 2026_Final BoD Proposals
  • EIM_Nomination Committee_Report 2026

MENAFN12032026004107003653ID1110853620



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search