Eimskip: AGM 2026 Final Agenda And Proposals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 26 March 2026 at 15:00 (GMT) at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

All meeting documents and further information can be found on the AGM's site here

