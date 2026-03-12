Sampo To Launch A New Long-Term Incentive Scheme For 20262028
Sampo to launch a new long-term incentive scheme for 2026–2028
The Board of Directors of Sampo plc has today decided to adopt a performance based long-term incentive scheme for the Group Executive Committee (including the Group CEO) and other senior leaders and key employees of Sampo Group. The scheme is based on the same structure as the previous long-term incentive schemes launched in Sampo in 2024 and 2025.
Sampo aims to ensure that management incentives are aligned with the shareholders' interests and Group strategy. The long-term incentive scheme 2026 (LTI 2026) covers approximately one hundred (100) senior leaders and key employees, including the Group CEO and other members of the Group Executive Committee, whose efforts and abilities have a direct impact on Sampo Group's operational performance and strategy. Sampo's Board of Directors is not included in the scheme.
The maximum number of performance incentive units will be no more than 1,960,000 in total, and participants of the scheme will be granted incentive units in 2026. The total maximum number of performance incentive units that can vest to participants under the LTI 2026 is 623,441 for the Group CEO and other members of the Group Executive Committee, and a maximum of 1,336,559 for senior leaders and key employees. The performance incentive units have a three-year performance period covering financial years 2026–2028, with subsequent deferral periods according to the rules and regulations applicable to Sampo Group.
To achieve a maximum reward from the LTI 2026, excellent financial and operational performance is required. The performance assessment will be based on the following performance criteria:
- Relative total shareholder return Adjusted absolute total shareholder return Underwriting profit growth Sustainability charter: Group and subsidiary balanced scorecards relating to development, implementation and execution on Science Based Targets.
In addition, the performance incentive units are subject to Sampo A share price movements over the performance period.
The reward will be settled as a cash compensation. Participants subject to the deferral rule are mandated to purchase Sampo A shares with 50 per cent of the reward after the deduction of taxes. The deferral period is three years, and the Board of Directors will perform a risk and compliance assessment before any shares are released to participants.
The estimated total cost of the LTI 2026 is approximately EUR 39 million. The estimation is based on assumptions that the incentive units vest in full and that the Sampo A share price increases by 50 per cent compared to 1 January 2026. A summary of the LTI 2026 is available at .
Long-term incentive schemes in Sampo plc are designed to attract and retain highly competent, high-performing people who have the ability, experience, and skills to deliver on Sampo's long-term strategy and creating shareholder value, but at the same time safeguard sustainable business practices and the long-term financial stability of the Group.
SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors
For further information, please contact:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
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