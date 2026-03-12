CMB Regional Centers Introduces New Logistics EB-5 Project With Hillwood
Undertaken in partnership with Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood), CMB Group 102 will support the development and construction of a Class-A distribution facility in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio region for a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions, serving retail stores across North America.
The project is located in a high-unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA), qualifying investors for the reduced EB-5 investment threshold.
“CMB and Hillwood have worked together for more than a decade to structure projects that align institutional-grade opportunities with the priorities of EB-5 investors,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB.“This latest project continues a winning approach: pairing a proven developer, an established tenant, and a strategically located logistics asset in a highly active distribution corridor.”
This marks CMB's 46th EB-5 collaboration with Hillwood, a relationship that has created more than 63,000 American jobs and repaid more than $600 million in EB-5 capital.
CMB Group 102 – Investment Highlights
- EB-5 Loan Amount: Up to $36.8 million Total Project Spending: ~$76.4 million Project Location: Meets United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements for a TEA, making investors eligible for the reduced investment amount. Estimated Job Creation: 557
About CMB Regional Centers
CMB has assisted more than 6,900 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.
CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate across all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication, with CMB EB-5 partnerships projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.
To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.
To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 102, contact CMB directly at ... .
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