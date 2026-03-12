403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Catalis Appoints Lisa Hasen As Chief Marketing Officer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Catalis, a leading provider of SaaS and integrated payment solutions for government, today announced the appointment of Lisa Hasen as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Lisa will lead the company's marketing vision and strategy, guiding brand, communications, demand generation, and go-to-market efforts that support company-wide expansion and market leadership.
Lisa brings nearly 20 years of experience leading marketing and go-to-market teams for high-growth B2B SaaS and integrated payments organizations. She is a growth-focused marketing executive with deep expertise in vertical SaaS and integrated payments. Her leadership tenure at CARET and Daxko sharpened her ability to align marketing with customer and business outcomes by accelerating pipeline and building lasting market authority. She is also known for building strong, engaged teams and creating marketing strategies that drive revenue, strengthen customer relationships, and position companies for long-term success.
“We are excited to welcome Lisa Hasen to Catalis as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Scott Roza, CEO of Catalis.“Lisa brings a strong combination of strategic marketing leadership, brand vision, and demand generation expertise. Her experience building high-performing teams and aligning marketing with growth makes her an outstanding addition to our executive team as we continue expanding our impact across government technology.”
“I'm excited to join Catalis at such an important time for the company,” said Lisa Hasen.“Catalis has a strong foundation, a meaningful mission, and a clear opportunity to strengthen how it brings its value to market. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and support continued growth.”
Lisa brings nearly 20 years of experience leading marketing and go-to-market teams for high-growth B2B SaaS and integrated payments organizations. She is a growth-focused marketing executive with deep expertise in vertical SaaS and integrated payments. Her leadership tenure at CARET and Daxko sharpened her ability to align marketing with customer and business outcomes by accelerating pipeline and building lasting market authority. She is also known for building strong, engaged teams and creating marketing strategies that drive revenue, strengthen customer relationships, and position companies for long-term success.
“We are excited to welcome Lisa Hasen to Catalis as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Scott Roza, CEO of Catalis.“Lisa brings a strong combination of strategic marketing leadership, brand vision, and demand generation expertise. Her experience building high-performing teams and aligning marketing with growth makes her an outstanding addition to our executive team as we continue expanding our impact across government technology.”
“I'm excited to join Catalis at such an important time for the company,” said Lisa Hasen.“Catalis has a strong foundation, a meaningful mission, and a clear opportunity to strengthen how it brings its value to market. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and support continued growth.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment