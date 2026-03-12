Minister Meets Tourism Sector To Boost Arrivals, Introduce Incentive Packages Amid Regional Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Imad Hijazeen, held an expanded meeting on Thursday with representatives of the tourism sector and members of the emergency operations room to address the impact of current regional developments on the Kingdom's tourism industry and explore measures to stimulate demand.The meeting underscored the need for coordinated efforts between official bodies and tourism stakeholders, including travel agencies, hotels, and air, land, and sea transport companies, to develop collaborative tourism programs aimed at increasing arrivals from international markets, particularly Arab countries, where travel to Jordan remains accessible by air and land.Officials discussed launching comprehensive, subsidized tourism packages that cover hotel accommodation, transportation, tour guides, and entrance fees to major sites. Offered at preferential, incentive-based prices, these packages aim to attract tourist groups, with further discounts available as participation numbers increase, particularly targeting high-profile destinations such as Petra.Marketing strategies for the packages were also examined, focusing on Gulf countries, Iraq, Egypt, and North Africa, through joint public-private promotional campaigns and direct marketing to partners in target markets.The meeting further addressed coordination with relevant authorities to streamline security procedures for tourist groups arriving via accredited travel agencies, ensuring expedited entry and processing.Hijazeen also met separately with tourism sector representatives to discuss key demands from tourism establishments and transportation companies, focusing on support measures to maintain operations and strengthen resilience amid current regional challenges.