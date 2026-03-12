Israel Claims To Have Attacked Nuclear Facility In Iran
The facility near Tehran, identified by the Israeli military as the Taleghan compound, was hit during a series of strikes in the area over the past few days.
The IDF said that in recent years, Iran had used the facility for“the development of advanced explosives and for conducting sensitive experiments as part of AMAD Project,” a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.
Israel attacked the Taleghan compound in October 2024. However, according to the Israeli military, Iran had“taken steps to rehabilitate the compound” after these strikes.
“The Iranian regime has continued efforts to advance and develop capabilities required for the development of a nuclear weapon,” the IDF said, adding that the recent strike is part of a“series of operations” aimed at“further damaging the Iranian terror regime's nuclear aspirations.”Read also: Even Trump supporters not enthusiastic about war in Iran, U.S. political scientist says
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strike on regime targets in Iran. Iran then attacked US bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Earlier, Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Reza Najafi, who is responsible for nuclear control, said that a large nuclear facility located in Natanz had been attacked during US and Israeli strikes against Iran. At that time, the IAEA said there were no signs that the attacks on Iran had damaged or hit nuclear facilities
Illustrative photo: unsplash
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