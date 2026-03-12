Assistant Professor of Law, University of Dayton

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Aaron Walayat joined the University of Dayton School of Law in 2025. His research interests include federal and state constitutional law, international law, property law, and legal theory.

Professor Walayat is a 2019 graduate of Emory University School of Law. While at Emory, he served as the Assistant Managing Editor for Special Content for the Journal of Law and Religion.

He clerked for the Hon. William S. Stickman IV of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and for the Hon. Joseph T. Deters of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

While practicing law in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Professor Walayat taught courses on state constitutional law and jurisprudence at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and Washington & Jefferson College.

–present Assistant Professor of Law, University of Dayton

2019 Emory University, JD

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