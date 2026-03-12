Malcolm Cook

My research interests include animation, early cinema and film music/sound. I have published a number of journal articles, chapters and books on these areas, including my monograph Early British Animation: From Page and Stage to Cinema Screens (2018). I have also co-edited (with Professor Kirsten Moana Thompson) a collection titled Animation and Advertising (2019).

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