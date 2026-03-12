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Malcolm Cook

Malcolm Cook


2026-03-12 09:04:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Film Studies, University of Southampton
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Dr Malcolm Cook is Associate Professor in Film Studies at the University of Southampton.

My research interests include animation, early cinema and film music/sound. I have published a number of journal articles, chapters and books on these areas, including my monograph Early British Animation: From Page and Stage to Cinema Screens (2018). I have also co-edited (with Professor Kirsten Moana Thompson) a collection titled Animation and Advertising (2019).

Experience
  • 2015–present Associate Professor in Film, University of Southampton
Education
  • 2013 Birkbeck, University of London, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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