Malcolm Cook
- Associate Professor in Film Studies, University of Southampton
Dr Malcolm Cook is Associate Professor in Film Studies at the University of Southampton.
My research interests include animation, early cinema and film music/sound. I have published a number of journal articles, chapters and books on these areas, including my monograph Early British Animation: From Page and Stage to Cinema Screens (2018). I have also co-edited (with Professor Kirsten Moana Thompson) a collection titled Animation and Advertising (2019).Experience
- 2015–present Associate Professor in Film, University of Southampton
- 2013 Birkbeck, University of London, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment