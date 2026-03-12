Brian Hagerty Brings Proven Service Industry Leadership And Operational Expertise To Next Chapter

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Brian Hagerty, an experienced service industry leader and former district manager, is announcing his availability for new professional opportunities following a career built on operational consistency, team development, and frontline execution.

Raised in Monroe Township, New Jersey, Hagerty graduated from Monroe Township High School before continuing his education at Coastal Carolina University. During his early years, he developed a strong foundation in discipline and teamwork through competitive soccer and track. He also cultivated a lifelong interest in music, playing both guitar and piano.

Hagerty built the core of his career in the restaurant industry, most notably at Waffle House, where he advanced to District Manager. In that capacity, he oversaw multiple locations, focusing on daily operations, associate training, staffing strategy, and performance standards.

“My focus has always been simple,” Hagerty said.“Clear standards, strong training, and consistent execution. When those three are in place, teams perform better, and customers notice.”

As District Manager, Hagerty emphasized structured onboarding, repeatable systems, and in-store leadership presence. He worked directly with shift leaders and associates to ensure operational consistency across locations. His approach centered on measurable performance indicators such as labor control, shift efficiency, service speed, and customer experience.

“I believe leadership happens on the floor, not behind a desk,” he said.“You have to see operations in real time to understand what needs to improve.”

Following his management tenure, Hagerty transitioned into a professional bartending role, returning to direct customer service while applying the same operational discipline he developed in management. Known for reliability and professionalism, he maintained a focus on preparation, organization, and guest experience.

“Bartending is still operational,” Hagerty explained.“You manage timing, communication, and quality all at once. The fundamentals don't change.”

Throughout his career, Hagerty has concentrated on service industry fundamentals: associate training, accountability, workflow efficiency, and culture development. He believes that sustainable performance depends on preparation and clarity rather than reactive management.

“Training protects the business,” he said.“If you prepare people properly from day one, you reduce long-term problems.”

In addition to his professional experience, Hagerty supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during his college years, reflecting an early commitment to community engagement. Outside of work, he spends time with his children and enjoys nature, the beach, and playing music.

As he evaluates his next professional chapter, Hagerty is seeking opportunities where operational leadership, team development, and service excellence are core priorities. His background spans both multi-unit management and frontline hospitality execution, giving him perspective across organizational levels.

“The service industry moves fast,” he said.“But the fundamentals are steady. Respect people. Maintain standards. Stay consistent.”

Hagerty remains open to leadership, training, and operations-focused roles within hospitality and related service environments.

About Brian Hagerty

Brian Hagerty is a New Jersey–raised service industry professional with experience in multi-unit restaurant management and frontline hospitality operations. A graduate of Coastal Carolina University, he has built his career around team development, operational systems, and consistent service standards. His professional focus includes associate training, performance management, and maintaining structured, high-functioning environments.