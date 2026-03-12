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Trichy Real Estate Boom: Panchapur Land Prices Soar In 2026 Check Details
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) People say the new Panchapur bus stand has really eased up the traffic in Trichy city. Plus, buses heading to Chennai and the southern districts are reaching faster now. These are just some of the perks.Trichy is one of Tamil Nadu's most important cities, located right in the centre. This makes it easy to travel to any other district. The city, also called the Rockfort City, is growing at a crazy pace. Its old Central Bus Stand near the railway station became too crowded. To fix this, the government built a massive integrated bus terminus in Panchapur, about 15 km away. Named after the late Kalaignar Karunanidhi, it's the state's first AC bus station. Thanks to this, city traffic is much better and travel time to Chennai and southern districts has come down.The new bus stand has completely changed Panchapur, making it almost like a mini-Chennai. Land prices in and around the area have shot up like a rocket. Real estate data shows that before 2021, an acre of fallow agricultural land cost between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh. Now, after the bus stand opened, the same land is valued at a whopping ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore per acre. Within a 1 km radius, residential plots are selling for ₹2,500 to ₹4,500 per square foot. In premium spots right next to the bus stand, prices are even hitting ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 per square foot.If you're looking for a house, a 2 BHK independent home of about 1200 sq. ft. costs anywhere between ₹45 lakh and ₹65 lakh, depending on the exact location. You can find older houses for around ₹35 lakh to ₹45 lakh. It's also worth noting that because of the bus stand and the upcoming TIDEL Park, the demand for rental homes has jumped by 20-30%.
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