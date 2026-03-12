Bakkt Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results And Investor Day Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, March 16, 2026. In lieu of a traditional earnings conference call, Bakkt will review these results and provide additional business and strategic updates during its Investor Day presentation on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, beginning at 9:30 AM EST.

Bakkt's Investor Day Presentation



Day: March 17, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM EST Webcast: Link



The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Bakkt's website under the“News & Events” section at .

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the Investor Day presentation in person may contact ... for additional information.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management will also be attending the following investor conferences:

38th Annual ROTH Conference: March 22-24, 2026 in Dana Point, CA

Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to schedule a meeting.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The Company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy - spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.

Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit: | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Yujia Zhai

OG Advisory Group

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Media

Luna PR

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