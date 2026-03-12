War Update: 128 Frontline Clashes Over Past Day, Fierce Fighting In Three Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, cited by Ukrinform.

The enemy carried out 103 airstrikes, dropping 322 guided aerial bombs, deployed 9,216 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,956 shelling attacks, including 49 using multiple rocket launchers (MRLs).

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Pidhavrylivka, Oleksandrivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Shyroke, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Dolynka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck three clusters of Russian personnel, seven artillery systems, five UAV command points, a command-observation post, and three other key enemy targets.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled one assault. Russia conducted four airstrikes with 10 bombs and 110 shelling attacks, including three MRL strikes.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, one Russian assault near Prylipka was repelled.

In the Kupiansk sector, three attacks occurred toward Novoplatonivka and Podoly.

In the Lyman sector, six attacks were repelled; Russia attempted to breach defenses near Drobysheve and Cherneshchyna.

Ukraine's National Guards capture 25 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front over past month

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped seven enemy advances near Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no enemy offensive actions were reported.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 24 assault attempts were repelled near Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, there were three Russian attacks near Ternove, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 21 attacks near Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, one clash occurred near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled one attack near Bilohrudyi Island.

Ukraine's USFsRussian Buk-M1 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive formations were spotted.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to March 12, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,276,760 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff