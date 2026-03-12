Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Leaving People Injured
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marganets community were under attack. Enterprises and multi-story buildings were damaged.
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Mykolaivka community, causing fires in a private house and a farm building. A man and a woman were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.Read also: Russian attacks hit 48 settlements in Kherson region in one day, killing one civilian, injuring 23 others
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 11, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones and artillery, killing one person and injuring another.
Photo: Telegram Oleksandr Ganzha
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