Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones Woman Injured, Rescuers Hit By Repeated Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“At night, the enemy attacked populated areas of the Kharkiv region with UAVs. Hits were recorded in the Zolochiv, Malynivka, and Velykyi Burluk communities, as well as in Kharkiv,” the report said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes caused several fires. A 39-year-old woman was injured, and infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged.

As noted, the enemy launched two more strikes while the fires were being extinguished. A fire truck was damaged, but the rescuers were not injured. Units of the State Emergency Service are involved in the work.

Oleg Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Facebook that three people were killed and 16 were injured in the region in 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes.

According to him, a 45-year-old and a 50-year-old man were killed in Kharkiv, and women aged 47, 50, and 60, and men aged 49, 39, 36, and 33 were injured.

In Chuhuiv, a 53-year-old man was killed, and women aged 41 and 60 were injured.

In Merefa, a 74-year-old and a 37-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man, and a 6-year-old girl.

A 53-year-old man was injured in the village of Lebiazhe, Prolisne community.

A 43-year-old man was injured in the village of Oleksandrivka, Zolochiv community.

A 72-year-old woman was injured in the village of Hrushivka, Kindrashivka community.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

The Russians also attacked the Kharkiv region with eight guided aerial bombs, 13 Geran-2 UAVs, four Molniya UAVs, six FPV drones, and 15 UAVs of an unknown type.

In Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise, power lines, and the windows of an apartment building were damaged.

In Zolochiv, Bogodukhiv district, agricultural equipment was damaged.

In the village of Prykolotne, Kupiansk district, two private houses, a farm building, and three cars were damaged.

In the village of Oskil, Izium district, a private house was damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, four private houses, three cars, a garage (Merefa), three private houses, a farm building, a car (Derhachi), and a building (village of Tsyrkuny) were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, three tractors, a loader, a hangar (village of Lebiazhe), a tractor, a farm building (village of Ivanivka), a private house (Chuhuiv), a private house, and two farm buildings (village of Malynivka) were damaged.

War update: 128 frontline clashes over past day, fierce fighting in three sectors

According to Syniehubov, the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 149 people in 24 hours. A total of 22,303 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 11, Russians attacked a meat processing plant in Kharkiv. Two people were killed, and seven were injured.