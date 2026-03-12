Air Assault Forces Training Center Explains How Cadets Are Taught To Overcome Fear

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was discussed in an interview with Ukrinfor by Major Andrii Samokhval, commander of the training company of the 199th Training Center of the Air Assault Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"An important aspect of basic military training is psychological training. In particular, this includes a psychological obstacle course and tank training. We also discuss additional strategies for overcoming fear. I know that some people count from 1 to 10 at such moments. Alternatively, you can count your body parts to distract yourself. If you understand that you are ready to die, you will survive. For example, I said goodbye to all my relatives, remembered my children, wife, parents, and it really helped me to act as the circumstances required," Samokhval said.

According to him, you can also mentally play music: if you superimpose it on the surrounding image, it will become a little more optimistic.

The commander of the training company said that he talks to cadets about the difficult topic of the death of soldiers in war.

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"Some people died because they lost focus, were exposed, moved incorrectly, took cover in the wrong place, or misjudged the situation. There were also many moments when I could have been killed. Although I know many guys who were excellent soldiers, well-trained and would not have done anything stupid, but they were hit, and there was nothing they could do about it," the major shared.

As reported by Ukrinform, a cadet cannot leave the training center of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if he has missed more than 30% of the training and has not shot or completed the exercises.