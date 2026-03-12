About 20 Russians Are Besieged In Kupiansk, Says Tregubov
"They [Russian soldiers] are actually sitting in the basement of a hospital building, of which something remains. There are now about 20 people there; from the beginning, there were about 50. They have turned several small basements into fortresses and are just trying to survive. They do not pose an immediate threat and cannot carry out any activities. Let them sit there and symbolize some kind of control over the city for the Russians, while their military correspondents say that they have guys stuck there who cannot be rescued. Why risk your life to get them out of that basement when sooner or later they will die there themselves," Tregubov said.Read also: Air Assault Forces Training Center explains how cadets are taught to overcome fear
As reported by Ukrinform, Tregubov previously stated that the Russians cannot recapture their positions not only in Kupiansk itself, which they previously occupied, but also in the surrounding area.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment