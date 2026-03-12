About 20 Russians Are Besieged In Kupiansk, Says Tregubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Task Force, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"They [Russian soldiers] are actually sitting in the basement of a hospital building, of which something remains. There are now about 20 people there; from the beginning, there were about 50. They have turned several small basements into fortresses and are just trying to survive. They do not pose an immediate threat and cannot carry out any activities. Let them sit there and symbolize some kind of control over the city for the Russians, while their military correspondents say that they have guys stuck there who cannot be rescued. Why risk your life to get them out of that basement when sooner or later they will die there themselves," Tregubov said.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Tregubov previously stated that the Russians cannot recapture their positions not only in Kupiansk itself, which they previously occupied, but also in the surrounding area.

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