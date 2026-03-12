Searches In Lviv: Investigation Into Fictitious Employment Scheme At City Council And Municipal Enterprise

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Offic reported this.

“Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region are conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement said.

It is reported that on March 12, law enforcement officers conducted authorized searches of the offices of one local government body and a subordinate municipal enterprise as part of criminal proceedings.

According to preliminary investigation data, this concerns the possible fictitious employment of conscripts to further exempt them from military service.

SSU strikes one of largest oil hubs in southern Russia in Tikhoretsk, source says

Initial investigative actions are currently underway. All circumstances of the incident and the circle of persons involved are being established.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU is conducting an investigation at the Lviv City Council.

Illustrative photo: SSU