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Families In Switzerland Call For Better Social Media Guardrails

Families In Switzerland Call For Better Social Media Guardrails


2026-03-12 08:06:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to an analysis, dealing with social media has become more important for families in Switzerland. Around half of the families surveyed would like to see better child protection and a ban on mobile phones in schools, according to a family barometer. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Families in Switzerland call for better social media guardrails This content was published on March 12, 2026 - 09:12 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Umgang mit sozialen Medien ist für Familien zunehmend wichtiger Original Read more: Umgang mit sozialen Medien ist für Familien zunehmend wich

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In addition, 47% of the families surveyed believe there is a need for more general support from schools and 44% of respondents believe that legal restrictions on social media are desirable. This was the conclusion of the Family Barometer published by Pro Familia Switzerland and pension insurer Pax on Thursday. Some 2,036 families across Switzerland were surveyed from November 10 to 27, 2025.

According to the barometer, the majority of respondents feel that they are able to guide their children well when it comes to using mobile phones, the internet and social media. Some 57% of respondents somewhat agreed with the question and 30% completely agreed.

More More Research frontiers Too young to scroll? Rethinking consent in the digital age

This content was published on Feb 10, 2026 What is the right age to be able to access social media? It is also a hot topic in Switzerland, where the government is drawing up a report on the subject.

Read more: Too young to scroll? Rethinking consent in the digita

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